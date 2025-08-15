BML 5.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 14.35 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.63%)
CNERGY 7.08 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
CPHL 89.30 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (1.49%)
DCL 12.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.04%)
DGKC 185.38 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.1%)
FCCL 50.48 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.54%)
FFL 15.86 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.7%)
GCIL 27.30 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (3.33%)
HUBC 159.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.99 (-1.24%)
KEL 5.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.78%)
KOSM 6.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.31%)
LOTCHEM 21.91 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.6%)
MLCF 85.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
NBP 146.98 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (0.72%)
PAEL 42.81 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.8%)
PIAHCLA 20.37 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.3%)
PIBTL 10.53 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.86%)
POWER 14.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 181.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.24 (-1.22%)
PREMA 39.18 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.24%)
PRL 31.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.81%)
PTC 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.56%)
SNGP 118.50 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.16%)
SSGC 41.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.14%)
TELE 7.63 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.53%)
TPLP 9.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TREET 22.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
TRG 56.91 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.9%)
WTL 1.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.71%)
BR100 15,025 Increased By 30.4 (0.2%)
BR30 42,279 Decreased By -111.5 (-0.26%)
KSE100 146,971 Increased By 442 (0.3%)
KSE30 44,995 Increased By 139.6 (0.31%)
Aug 15, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Euro zone bonds steady as traders mull hot US inflation, await Alaska summit

Reuters Published 15 Aug, 2025 12:29pm

LONDON: Euro zone bonds held steady as markets continue to digest Thursday’s hot US inflation print while awaiting the outcome of the Alaska summit between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin later on Friday.

German 10-year yields traded flat around 2.7097%, while the rate-sensitive 2-year yields were also steady at 1.9441%.

On Thursday, US producer price data came in hotter than expected, renewing inflation concerns and prompting traders to scale back Fed rate cut bets.

Ahead of Friday’s summit in Alaska, Trump said he believes his Russian counterpart is ready to end the war in Ukraine, but that peace would likely require at least a second meeting involving Ukraine’s leader. Reuters

euro zone bonds

Comments

200 characters

Euro zone bonds steady as traders mull hot US inflation, await Alaska summit

KSE-100 crosses 147,000 as Moody’s upgrade improves investor mood

At least 23 killed as torrential rains wreak havoc in AJK, Gilgit-Baltistan, KP

Intra-day update: rupee maintains upward momentum against US dollar

Oil maintains gains ahead of Trump-Putin summit

MoF gives the conditional go-ahead

USA tariff opens up new pharma export avenues

Big drop in diesel price likely

Trump and Putin to spar over Ukraine peace and arms control at Alaska summit

Call option: Askari Bank to redeem Rs6bn TFCs early

Pakistan Refinery to shut down plant for ‘approximately 15 days’

Read more stories