Aug 15, 2025
Business & Finance PRL (Pakistan Refinery Limited) 31.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.81%

Pakistan Refinery to shut down plant for ‘approximately 15 days’

BR Web Desk Published 15 Aug, 2025 12:03pm

Pakistan Refinery Limited (PRL) announced on Friday that it will be shut down from August 17 for 15 days.

This was shared by the listed company in a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) today.

“The Pakistan Refinery Limited is carrying out its regeneration shutdown starting from August 17, 2025, for approximately 15 days,” the PRL informed the bourse.

The company is optimising its crude intake to align with its refinery configuration, prioritising crude types that enhance yields.

Key upgrades include the Refinery Expansion and Upgradation Project (REUP), which targets the production of EURO-V compliant fuels (HSD and MS); installation of advanced deep conversion refinery technology to minimise furnace oil production; and doubling refinery capacity from 50,000 bpd to 100,000 bpd.

