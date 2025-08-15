BML 5.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Aug 15, 2025
Thai Princess Bajrakitiyabha, in hospital since 2022, treated for blood infection, palace says

Reuters Published 15 Aug, 2025 11:26am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

BANGKOK: Thailand’s Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendira Debyavati developed a severe bloodstream infection and remains under medical care, the royal palace said on Friday in its first announcement about her condition since 2023.

The 46-year-old princess, the oldest child of King Maha Vajiralongkorn, was hospitalised in December 2022 after losing consciousness as a result of a heart condition, the palace said in a statement.

China says it is ‘deeply concerned’ over Thailand-Cambodia clash

The palace said medication and equipment were being used to support her lung and kidney function.

Last week, a medical team administered antibiotics after detecting a severe infection in her bloodstream. Blood pressure medication was also administered, the palace said.

