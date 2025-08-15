Saudi Arabia, Chile to resume poultry imports from Brazil, memos say

SAO PAULO: Saudi Arabia has lifted a ban on poultry imports from Brazil’s southernmost state of Rio Grande do Sul, where an outbreak of bird flu was reported on a commercial poultry farm in May, according to an Agriculture Ministry memo issued on Thursday and seen by Reuters.

Chile, which had also imposed trade restrictions after the outbreak, has also agreed to resume buying Brazilian poultry products produced after August 9, according to a separate document sent from Chile to Brazilian authorities.

Chile will be open to importing Brazilian fertile eggs, one-day chicks, fresh chicken and processed products, according to the document, which was issued on Thursday following a visit by Chilean officials to Brazil last week.

The document also says that Chilean authorities recognize Rio Grande do Sul state as free of Newcastle disease, which is a highly contagious and viral disease affecting birds, like avian flu.

Earlier in the day, executives at Brazilian food processor BRF welcomed the end of Saudi Arabia’s ban and the potential easing of Chile’s trade restrictions at a press conference.

BRF on Thursday reported strong second-quarter results, but trade bans did affect the company’s poultry exports and the quarterly results, managers said.

Brazilian companies had faced a number of regional and countrywide trade bans after the country’s first-ever bird flu outbreak on a commercial farm, which were gradually lifted.

Large food importers like China have not resumed buying Brazilian poultry.