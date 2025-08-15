Critical minerals, hydrocarbons: US to explore cooperation with Pakistan: Rubio

WASHINGTON: Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Washington looked forward to exploring cooperation with Pakistan on critical minerals and hydrocarbons, with his comments coming in a statement issued by the State Department on Pakistan’s Independence Day.—Reuters

Marco Rubio extended greetings to Pakistan on the occasion of its Independence Day, saying that the United States "deeply appreciates Pakistan's engagement on counterterrorism and trade." "On behalf of the United States, I extend our warm congratulations to the people of Pakistan as they celebrate their Independence Day on August 14," Rubio said in the statement.

He said Washington valued Islamabad’s cooperation in key areas. “The United States deeply appreciates Pakistan’s engagement on counterterrorism and trade. We look forward to exploring new areas of economic cooperation, including critical minerals and hydrocarbons, and fostering dynamic business partnerships which will promote a prosperous future for Americans and Pakistanis,” he added.