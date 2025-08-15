Civil, military leaderships hail victory over India

KARACHI/ISLAMABAD: Country’s civilian and military leaders marked the country’s 78th Independence Day on Thursday by hailing what they described as a decisive victory against India in a brief military conflict earlier this year, using the anniversary to call for unity at home and reiterate support for disputed Kashmir.

In their separate messages on 78th Independence Day of Pakistan Thursday, President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf, and Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmad Babar Sidhu, extend heartfelt felicitations to the nation on the auspicious occasion of Pakistan’s Independence Day.

They said this day is a reminder of courage, unity, and sacrifices that led to the creation of Pakistan. They said the entire nation pays homage to the founding father, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, and the workers of the Pakistan Movement for their struggle and sacrifices.

President Asif Ali Zardari said we celebrate this Independence Day with a sense of renewed pride and hope as the nation has reaffirmed its strength and unity in the face of external aggression in May this year.

He said our success in Marka-e-Haq and Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos was a demonstration of unshakable national will and unity of purpose. He said this victory has given our people a sense of renewed confidence, restored faith in our institutions, and enhanced Pakistan’s stature globally.

The President also expressed solidarity with the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and reiterated Pakistan’s unwavering diplomatic, moral, and political support until their right to self-determination is realised.

In his message, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif paid tribute to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the sake of Pakistan’s freedom.

He said Marka-e-Haq was not just a military conquest, but also the victory of validation of a Two-Nation Theory, which is the foundation of our dear homeland.

With same passion, we stand vigilant to defend and safeguard our national interests including water resources.

The Prime Minister expressed the resolve to protect Pakistan’s sovereignty, and said we reiterate our belief in the principles of peaceful coexistence and resolving the regional and global issues through dialogue and diplomacy. He said India needs to demonstrate the same will for the resolution of all disputes, including the Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

Shehbaz Sharif also highlighted government’s initiatives for the welfare of common man including significant cut in the rates of electricity. He said the government is utilising all resources to make the country effectively meet the economic, industrial technological demands of the present era.

The Prime Minister called for demonstrating the spirit of Marka-e-Haq and Pakistan Movement for a strong and stable economy which is inevitable for an impregnable national defence and sovereignty. He also extended his sincere invitation to all political parties and segments of the society to join hands with the government in safeguarding national interests.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), on Independence Day, the Armed Forces, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, and the Services Chiefs extended their congratulations to the nation.

In their messages, they stated that Pakistan’s sovereignty and integrity will be safeguarded at all costs, and the Armed Forces are always ready to defend the homeland.

According to ISPR, the military leadership emphasized that no sacrifice will be spared for the sake of the sacred land.

The unbreakable bond between the Armed Forces and the nation is the foundation of our collective strength. They expressed their commitment to turning the dream of a strong, prosperous, and developed Pakistan into a reality. This day is a symbol of unity and a victory for our bright future.

The military leadership further stated that they pay tribute to the founders of Pakistan, whose sacrifices made our independence possible.