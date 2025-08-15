PM announces formation of force to supervise missiles

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has announced the formation of a new military branch — the Army Rocket Force Command — in a move aimed at strengthening the country’s conventional warfare capability in the wake of recent hostilities with India.

Speaking at a ceremony marking the country’s 79th Independence Day late Wednesday night, the prime minister said the new command, equipped with advanced technology, would enable the armed forces to “target the enemy from every direction” and represented “another milestone” in bolstering the nation’s defensive posture.

The formation of the Rocket Force follows a brief military confrontation with India earlier this year in May, referred to as Marka-e-Haq, or Battle of Truth.

The conflict erupted after the 22nd April attack in Pahalgam and concluded with a ceasefire on 10th May.

Sharif described the military engagement as a swift and decisive response by Pakistan’s armed forces, claiming victory within “three to four days”.

“India forgot that wars are not won with weapons alone, but with the spirit of the nation,” he maintained.

The establishment of the new command comes shortly after the federal budget for 2025-26 fiscal year, announced in June, which included a 20 percent increase in defence spending — a rise widely viewed as part of a broader strategy to modernise country’s armed forces.

At the Independence Day event — held late on Wednesday night — the prime minister unveiled a digital model of the proposed Marka-e-Haq Monument.

The ceremony featured a military parade, a flypast by the Pakistan Air Force Falcons, and participation by personnel from Türkiye and Azerbaijan.

Fireworks marked the culmination of the event as the national anthem was played at midnight.

Senior officials in attendance included President Asif Ali Zardari, Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Senate Chairman Yousuf Raza Gilani, National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq, as well as Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir and other senior civil and military officials.

The prime minister praised Field Marshal Munir, Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza, and Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu for their leadership during the conflict, calling it the beginning of a “new Pakistan”.

He also paid tribute to his brother, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, for defying international pressure in 1998 to conduct Pakistan’s nuclear tests in Chagai, Balochistan.

“Our nuclear arsenal is not for aggression. It is only for defensive purposes,” he added.

In a move aimed at promoting political unity, the prime minister also invited all political parties to join a proposed national charter, Misaq-e-Istehkam-e-Pakistan (Charter for Pakistan’s Stability).

“Differences have their own place,” he said, “but we are all one for the sake of our beloved Pakistan.”

