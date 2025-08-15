Five cops martyred, eight wounded in KP attacks

PESHAWAR: At least five policemen were martyred and eight others wounded severely as militants attacked the law enforcers simultaneously in different parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, said police and sources here on Thursday.

The assaults occurred almost at the same time in different districts of the province.

According to police officials, unidentified militants targeted law enforcement personnel in Upper Dir, Lower Dir, and Peshawar.

In Upper Dir, gunmen opened fire on a police mobile van, killing three officers and injuring three more.

Near Peshawar, militants attempted to storm the Hassan Khel Police Station and two nearby checkposts.

Police fought back and managed to repel the assault. However, one officer embraced martyrdom and another sustained injuries in the attack on the station.

In Lower Dir’s Lajbok area, a constable lost his life during an attack on a security checkpost.

The incidents highlight the growing threat of militancy and the challenges faced by security forces in the region.

In KP’s Upper Dir, three cops were martyred after their mobile was attacked by terrorists, while another six were injured in the same attack, the police said in a statement.

Police have launched a search operation to find the perpetrators, and the injured were rushed to the nearby hospital.

