Pakistan Print 2025-08-15

Turkmenistan President extends felicitation on Independence Day

APP Published 15 Aug, 2025 05:47am

ISLAMABAD: President Serdar Berdimuhamedov has felicitated the country’s leadership and entire nation on Independence Day and wished for strengthening the bilateral ties between both sides.

President Serdar Berdimuhamedov, congratulated President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and the entire nation on the occasion of the 78th National Day of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

“We highly value the relations between Turkmenistan and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and express confidence that they will continue to develop in the interests of the two peoples,” the head of state noted in a message released by the embassy of Turkmenistan in Pakistan here on Thursday.

Emphasising the high level of consistent strengthening and improvement of interstate cooperation, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov expressed confidence in the further successful development of fruitful and mutually beneficial cooperation.

Taking this opportunity, the head of Turkmenistan addressed President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif with heartfelt wishes for good health, happiness and well-being, and the brotherly people of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan – peace, progress and prosperity.

Pakistan and Turkmenistan Independence Day of Pakistan Turkmenistan President Serdar Berdimuhamedov

