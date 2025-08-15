This year’s Independence Day holds extraordinary significance: minister

LAHORE: Punjab Finance Minister Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman stated that this year’s Independence Day holds extraordinary significance, as we celebrate the triumph of Operation Bunyan-al-Marsus, a decisive victory over India that has reshaped Pakistan’s global image.

“This success is a testament to our ability to defend our sovereignty with unwavering resolve,” he remarked during the Independence Day celebrations at Hazoori Bagh on Thursday where he represented Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif at the main event.

The gathering was distinguished, featuring diplomats from Turkey, China, Iran, and the United States, as well as parliamentarians, provincial ministers, senior government officials, civil society representatives, and enthusiastic students from various institutions.

The day began with the Minister visiting Mazar-e-Quaid, where he laid a floral wreath, offered Fateha, and prayed for the country’s unity, security, peace, and prosperity. Following this, he hoisted the national flag at the iconic Alamgiri Gate and inscribed his heartfelt reflections in the dignitaries’ guest book.

Lahore’s historic Hazoori Bagh came alive with patriotic spirit as the City District Government hosted the central ceremony for Pakistan’s 78th Independence Day with great fervour.

In his address, the Minister congratulated the nation on this significant occasion and paid tribute to both political and military leadership, praising the strategic brilliance that led to Operation Bunyan-al-Marsus. He asserted that our forces delivered a resounding defeat to India, ensuring that it no longer dares to challenge Pakistan’s might. “The world now knows that both Pakistan and its nuclear assets remain in the safest hands,” he added.

He commended the spirited participation of students despite the rain, stating, “We are a vibrant nation, and vibrant nations celebrate their freedom with unmatched passion. Independence Day is a moment to renew our pledge to make Pakistan a beacon of peace, progress, and prosperity, and to pass on a safe, thriving homeland to future generations.”

He emphasized that the true message of Independence Day lies in unity, sacrifice, and love for the motherland — principles that every citizen must uphold in both word and action.

The ceremony concluded with stirring performances of the national anthem and patriotic songs by schoolchildren, with the air resonating with chants of “Pakistan Zindabad.” Although the rain prompted an early wrap-up, the enthusiasm of the participants remained undiminished.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025