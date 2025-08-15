BML 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
SSUET celebrates Independence Day with enthusiasm

Recorder Report Published 15 Aug, 2025 05:47am

KARACHI: Sir Syed University of Engineering and Technology (SSUET) celebrated Pakistan Independence Day with enthusiasm and traditional fervour, paying a glowing tribute to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for an independent homeland where Muslims could preserve their identity and enjoy full freedom.

The occasion featured a flag hoisting ceremony attended by prominent figures, including Chancellor Muhammad Akbar Ali Khan, Erum Akbar Ali Khan, Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Afzal Haq, Cdre Syed Sarfraz Ali SI (M) (retd), Masood Alam, Dr. Kashif Sheikh, Abdul Moeed Khan, Adnan Zahoor, Inam-ur-Rahmi, Mohsin Khan, Naushaba Siddiqui, along with deans, department heads, faculty members, staff, students, and Aligarians. Students Shakeel Ahmed and Adiya Barshagal conducted the event beautifully.

Chancellor Akbar Ali Khan emphasized the vital role of youth in Pakistan’s foundation, recalling Quaid-e-Azam’s recognition of the youth of Aligarh Muslim University as pioneers in the struggle for independence. He highlighted the importance of universities in shaping a strong, educated generation capable of leading the nation forward.

He also reflected on Sir Syed Ahmed Khan’s vision, emphasizing that the development of the country hinges on education, and praised institutions like Aligarh Muslim University Old Boys Association, Aligarh Institute of Technology, and Sir Syed University for furthering Sir Syed’s educational mission.

Chancellor Akbar Ali Khan urged students to be role models and to light the candle of knowledge to dispel ignorance and backwardness, paving the way for national progress.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr Afzal Haq stressed that nation-building post-independence requires unity and modernization of education to achieve global recognition, noting that successful nations have prioritized educational reform.

Without advancement in economics, science, and technology, our position in the global community will remain vulnerable. Emphasizing modern technology and expanding business opportunities are essential to providing our youth with decent employment and economic stability.

The foundational efforts of Pakistan’s founder were rooted in democratic principles.

Today, it is our duty to renew our commitment to those ideals, respecting the vision of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah Registrar Cdre Sarfraz Ali SI (M) (retd) Syed, welcomed guests, emphasizing that Pakistan is more than just territory—it's an ideology and passion. He reaffirmed the commitment to uphold the country’s founding principles.

Later, the delegation led by Chancellor Muhammad Akbar Ali Khan laid wreaths at Quaid-e-Azam’s mausoleum and offered Fateha. They also paid respects at the graves of other national leaders, including Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah, Nawabzada Liaquat Ali Khan, Begum Rana Liaquat Ali Khan, Noorul Amin, and Sardar Abdul Rab Nishtar. Chancellor Akbar Ali Khan wrote comments in the visitors’ book to honor Quiad’s legacy.

The event was concluded with Dua by Dr Ammad ul Haq for the prosperity of the Muslim Umma and the university.

