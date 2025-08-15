BML 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
Pakistan Print 2025-08-15

Punjab Governor felicitates Bilawal

Recorder Report Published August 15, 2025 Updated August 15, 2025 06:46am

LAHORE: Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan has congratulated Bilawal Bhutto on receiving the Nishan-e-Imtiaz. In a statement, Sardar Saleem said that Bilawal Bhutto is the first and only young leader who successfully led a diplomatic delegation at the international level. He said that Bilawal Bhutto deserved the Nishan-e-Imtiaz.

He congratulated the entire nation on August 14 and Bilawal Bhutto on receiving the Nishan-e-Imtiaz. He said that Bilawal Bhutto exposed the disgusting face of India in the media all over the world. He further said that the time is not far when Bilawal Bhutto will become the Prime Minister of the country with people’s mandate.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan

