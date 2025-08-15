BML 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
Business & Finance Print 2025-08-15

PM directs completion of Islamabad’s IT Park

NNI Published 15 Aug, 2025 05:47am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed the immediate completion of IT Park in Islamabad. During the visit, the Prime Minister directed the authorities to expedite construction and ensure that the facility is completed within the originally stipulated timeframe.

He emphasized that the project must meet global standards in terms of infrastructure and amenities, a Prime Minister's Office news release said.

“All stakeholders must accelerate their efforts to complete the Technology Park at the earliest,” PM Shehbaz instructed, stressing the project’s importance for Pakistan’s IT sector, job creation, and economic growth.

According to the briefing given to the Prime Minister, the facility comprises two basement floors, a ground floor, and nine upper floors, featuring offices, an incubation center, a business support center, R&D laboratories, a Level III data center, an auditorium, and parking space for 1,200 vehicles.

Officials highlighted that the project aims to create employment opportunities for youth, enhance Pakistan’s global IT competitiveness, stimulate economic growth, and bridge the digital divide.

