78th ID, ‘Marka-e-Haq’ commemoration at KATI: Nation’s unity silences all conspirators: Saeed Ghani

KARACHI: Sindh Local Government Minister Saeed Ghani said that on Pakistan’s 78th Independence Day and the commemoration of “Marka-e-Haq,” the nation’s unity has sent a powerful message, silencing all conspirators.

“Those plotting against Pakistan have now realized that the people of this country will not be misled by anyone,” he declared while addressing the flag-hoisting ceremony at the Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI) as part of Independence Day celebrations.

The event was attended by KATI President Junaid Naqi, Deputy Patron-in-Chief Zubair Chhaya, Senior Vice President Ejaz Ahmed Sheikh, Vice President Syed Tariq Hussain, former presidents and chairmen Farhan-ur-Rehman, Danish Khan, Gulzar Feroz, Johar Qandhari, Sheikh Fazal-e-Jalil, Ehteshamuddin, Town Chairman Naeem Sheikh, PPP Korangi District President Jani Memon, and prominent industrialists and members.

Ghani said that August 14, 2025, is not merely a historic date but a symbol of struggle. “This year, the Sindh Government organized a 15-day ‘Marka-e-Haq’ celebration, culminating in a massive gathering at the National Stadium where the unity and discipline of the people made history. The absence of any untoward incidents shows the public has rejected all divisive elements,” he added.

Reflecting on Pakistan’s resilience, Ghani recounted that when India, driven by war hysteria, launched an attack, many believed it had military superiority, better technology, and stronger economic standing, and that Pakistan had little global support. “Yet, under the leadership of the Army Chief and Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, our armed forces responded within hours, turning the tide by the afternoon and destroying India’s most advanced aircraft and defense systems. The world was astonished,” he said.

He added that despite India’s propaganda claiming victory, the reality was that Pakistan’s counter-offensive forced New Delhi to plead with the United States for a ceasefire. “The bravery of Pakistan’s Army, Navy, and Air Force has made it clear to India, and the world that no one will dare to cast an evil eye on Pakistan for the next hundred years,” Ghani declared.

Earlier, KATI President Junaid Naqi said the Independence Day and the “Marka-e-Haq” would always remind the nation of the value of freedom and the need for unity in confronting any threat, economic, defense-related, political, or social. “Pakistan crushed India’s arrogance. The world witnessed one of history’s shortest wars, where an attack launched at dawn was turned into a decisive defeat by afternoon, forcing India to seek US intervention,” he noted.

Naqi praised the Sindh Government for organizing a well-disciplined 15-day celebration and emphasized the need to instil in the younger generation the lesson that Pakistan’s existence is tied to their future. He stressed that everyone must fulfil their responsibilities and that KATI had already taken numerous initiatives to improve the industrial area. “This is a time for unity and unwavering resolve, as envisioned by Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. The business community will make any sacrifice necessary to strengthen Pakistan’s economy,” Naqi said.

The ceremony began with a flag hoisting ceremony and concluded with cake-cutting and a tree-planting drive, during which prayers were offered for Pakistan’s progress and prosperity.

