JI marks Independence Day

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi on Thursday observed Pakistan’s Independence Day with flag-hoisting ceremonies and fireworks at various locations across the city. The main gathering was held at Idara Noor-e-Haq, where JI Karachi Chief Monem Zafar Khan addressed participants, distributed saplings, and visited a globe sculpture inspired by the well-known installation near Islamia College.

Monem Zafar said Pakistan is not merely a piece of land but an embodiment of an ideology, adding that while the country was attained, its founding vision still awaits complete realization. He recalled how Muslims from diverse regions, including UP, CP, and Peshawar, joined hands to establish Pakistan, showing that unity and determination can achieve great milestones.

He cited Operation “Bunyan-al-Marsoos” as an example of resilience, noting that it renewed hope by demonstrating how steadfast courage can turn adversity into success. He called for the same spirit of collective resolve and sincere leadership to guide the nation toward progress.

Speaking about Karachi, he pointed out that despite being among the ten largest cities in the world it continues to face challenges in basic infrastructure and civic services. He reiterated JI’s commitment to working for the betterment of the metropolis. The occasion also paid tribute to the Pakistan Resolution and remembered the Palestine Resolution adopted at the historic 1940 conference.

