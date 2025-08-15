BML 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
Business & Finance Print 2025-08-15

Economic growth: Industrialists pledge long-term partnership with govt

Recorder Report Published 15 Aug, 2025 05:47am

KARACHI: Industrialists vowed to work with the government for uplifting economic development and prosperity of the country on a long-term basis on the occasion of Pakistan's Independence Day.

They noted that the macroeconomic indicators are showing positive trends, the country's diplomatic and trade ties with major countries are also improving, and the global think tanks are also giving encouraging rating for economic outlook of the country.

President SITE Superhighway Association of Trade and Industry (SSHAI) Pervaiz Masood said that industrial and business community is optimistic about the economic recovery and growth in the next financial years due to improving trade ties of the US and China with Pakistan.

On the occasion of the Independence Day, we expressed our solidarity with the country's leadership and vow to cooperate with the government towards socio economic development of the country.

He hoped that the government will also address the concerns of the industrialists and business community to improve the business climate and investment confidence of the country through favourable policies and fearless environment for doing business activities.

President Federal B Area Association of Trade and Industries (FBATI) Shaikh Mohammad Tehseen expressed his support with the government and Armed forces on August 14th, saying that the businessmen community is already to uplift the image and economic prosperity of the country.

He urged the government to work extensively on reducing cost of production and improving ease of doing business for local and foreign companies to attract foreign investment and enhance exports of the country through different sectors.

Higher utility expenses should be curtailed and interest rate should also be slashed to a single digit in the next few months to encourage local and multinational companies for continuity of business and investment, he added.

He remarked that that the business-friendly policies for industries and SMEs will help the government towards creation of employment and reducing poverty in the country.

Convenor Federal of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCC) on IT Khushnood Aftab said that Pakistani government should promote made-in-Pakistan products and service in domestic and international markets.

He further added the policy of localization will not only reduce the imports and import bill of the country but it will help the country to achieve self-sufficiency and acquire technology in different fields.

We should vow on the Independence Day that we will prefer Pakistani brands over foreign brands and contribute to our national responsibility in economic sphere, he added.



