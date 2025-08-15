BML 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
Independence Day celebrated with traditional fervour

Muhammad Saleem Published August 15, 2025 Updated August 15, 2025 06:58am

LAHORE: The country’s Independence Day was marked with traditional fervour and a renewed pledge to work devotedly for the betterment of the country. The day dawned with 31-gun salute at the Federal Capital and 21-gun salutes at provincial headquarters. Special prayers were offered for peace, solidarity and prosperity of the country.

Flag hoisting ceremonies were held across the country. The main flag hoisting ceremony was held at Pakistan Monument in Islamabad where Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif hoisted the national flag.

In Punjab, main ceremony was held at Governor House in Lahore where Acting Governor Punjab Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan hoisted the national flag.

Meanwhile, Corps Commander Lahore, Lieutenant General Fayyaz Hussain Shah, visited the Allama Iqbal’s mausoleum. He laid a floral wreath at the mausoleum of the national poet and philosopher, Allama Muhammad Iqbal, and offered Fateha.

The University of Health Sciences (UHS) Lahore marked Pakistan’s Independence Day with a solemn and spirited ceremony attended by a large number of students, faculty members, and staff. The proceedings began with the national flag hoisting. UHS security personnel presented a guard of honour to the flag. At exactly 9:00am, Prof Rathore hoisted the national flag, followed by the singing of the national anthem. The venue resonated with chants of Pakistan Zindabad.

Addressing the gathering, Prof Rathore said Independence Day is a golden chapter in Pakistan’s history that taught lessons of sacrifice, unity, and devotion. “This day reminds us that we must channel all our abilities towards the country’s prosperity and public service,” he said.

To mark the occasion, a tree was planted on the university premises as a symbol of growth and hope.

Director General Public Relations, Punjab, Ghulam Saghir Shahid hoisted the national flag at DGPR Headquarters, Lahore, on Independence Day. He congratulated the whole Pakistani nation and said that freedom is the greatest blessing. It is the national duty of all of us to work for the development and prosperity of Pakistan, he observed. Special prayers were also offered for the development, security and stability of Pakistan on the occasion.

Independence Day celebrated with traditional fervour

