Pakistan Print 2025-08-15

Independence Day celebrated across Punjab with vigour

Recorder Report Published August 15, 2025 Updated August 15, 2025 07:00am

LAHORE: The 78th Independence Day was celebrated across Punjab with vigour and fervour and a new record of fireworks and laser shows was set simultaneously in all 41 districts of the province.

On the direction of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, special arrangements were made in all districts across Punjab to celebrate 78th Independence Day in a befitting manner.

In Lahore, Rawalpindi and Murree, as well as all other districts, fireworks at 12 midnight turned the night of Independence Day into a moon night (‘Chaand Raat’). As soon as the clock struck 12 O’ clock, beautiful colours spread across the skies, and thousands of citizens participated with full zeal and zest along with their children and families.

Such a large-scale, simultaneous government-level celebration was the first of its kind. Along with fireworks and laser light shows, music concerts were also arranged. The digital show displayed through drones was also immensely liked by the citizens, with special interest shown by the children and women.

Artists performed ‘Dil Dil Pakistan’ and other national songs, making citizens sway with joy. Illumination of roads, highways, intersections, government and private buildings, parks, and markets further enhanced the beauty of the Independence Day celebrations.

On the appeal of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, citizens across Punjab hoisted the national flag on their homes, cars, and bikes. On the direction of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Independence Day celebrations had begun from August 1.

Special security and cleanliness arrangements had been made for the celebration of various events. Special flag-hoisting ceremonies were also held at the headquarter offices of all districts across Punjab.

