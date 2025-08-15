Economic stability: FPCCI emphasises critical need for renewed focus

LAHORE: President of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), Atif Ikram Sheikh, emphasized the critical need for renewed focus on economic stability during Pakistan’s 78th Independence Day celebrations.

Speaking at a ceremony organized by the FPCCI in Lahore on Thursday, Sheikh declared that true freedom is achievable only through national prosperity. “We pledge today to make sound decisions that will drive Pakistan toward sustainable economic growth,” he stated, underscoring the business community’s vital role in shaping the country’s future.

The event featured a flag-hoisting ceremony and tree planting, symbolizing national pride and commitment to progress. Distinguished attendees included FPCCI Regional Chairman Zain Iftikhar Chaudhry, Patron-in-Chief UBG SM Tanveer, Brigadier Nadir Mir (r), and Vice Presidents Zaki Ijaz and Tariq Mahmood Jadoon.

President Sheikh extended congratulations to the nation, highlighting the special significance of this year’s celebrations following the historic success of Operation Bunyan-al-Marsoos. He paid tribute to Pakistan’s armed forces, expressing the business community’s profound gratitude for their sacrifices and valour.

Sheikh further noted that Pakistan's effective diplomacy under Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir had successfully countered India’s false narratives while enhancing Pakistan’s global image internationally. He specifically credited Field Marshal Munir’s leadership for the decisive victory against national adversaries.

Addressing future development, Sheikh stressed the importance of youth empowerment, pointing out that 65% of Pakistan’s population is under 30 years old – a demographic he described as a tremendous opportunity. He called for increased investment in youth and women to harness their potential for building a stronger Pakistan. “Pakistan is our identity, and our hearts beat with it,” Sheikh affirmed, reinforcing the collective resolve to uphold national sovereignty. The ceremony concluded with participants unanimously reaffirming their commitment to a progressive and resilient Pakistan.

In celebration of Pakistan’s 78th Independence Day, a flag hoisting ceremony was held at the Head Office of Sui Northern Gas in Lahore. The ceremony was graced by Managing Director Sui Northern Gas, Amer Tufail, as the chief guest.

In his address, the Managing Director paid tribute to the visionary leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Allama Iqbal in securing Pakistan’s independence. He also lauded the heroic sacrifices and victories of the Pakistan Armed Forces.

Tufail urged employees to work with unity and dedication for the progress of the country and the company. Later, the Managing Director hoisted the national flag and planted a sapling to mark the occasion. Senior management and employees of the company also attended the ceremony in large numbers.

The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry celebrated Pakistan’s Independence Day with a grand ceremony featuring a flag hoisting and cake cutting. The event commenced with the recitation of the Holy Quran followed by the national anthem.

LCCI President Mian Abuzar Shad, Senior Vice President Engineer Khalid Usman, Vice President Shahid Nazir Chaudhry, former President Muhammad Ali Mian, former Vice President Faheem-ur-Rehman Saigol and Executive Committee members jointly hoisted the national flag. A large number of members of the business community were also present at the occasion. Special prayers were offered for the security, progress and prosperity of Pakistan, while the atmosphere echoed with chants of “Pakistan Zindabad” and “Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad”.

In his address, LCCI President Mian Abuzar Shad said that Independence Day is not just a celebration, but a reminder of the sacrifices, unity and hard work of our forefathers who struggled for this homeland. He stressed that Pakistan’s development requires collective efforts from all segments of society.

LCCI Senior Vice President Engineer Khalid Usman said that the true spirit of independence lies in fulfilling national responsibilities and taking concrete measures to strengthen the economy. Vice President Shahid Nazir Chaudhry remarked that the business community is playing a vital role in fortifying Pakistan’s industrial and trade structure.

Former President Muhammad Ali Mian stressed the need for unity and harmony to send a strong message to the world that Pakistan is a stable and peaceful country. Former Vice President Faheem-ur-Rehman Saigol underscored the importance of business-friendly policies and industrial growth for economic progress.

They said that Independence Day is an opportunity to renew the pledge to put Pakistan on the path of growth and prosperity.

The ceremony concluded with the cutting of a special Independence Day cake, where participants exchanged greetings and waved the national flag, expressed love and commitment to the homeland. President Mian Abuzar Shad added that true independence is economic prosperity, which can be achieved through national unity, sound government policies, and the promotion of investment.

NESPAK also celebrated the 78th Independence Day by arranging a simple but impressive ceremony at NESPAK House, Lahore here on August 14, 2025. The ceremony was started with recitation from the Holy Quran and prayers were made for the national unity and progress of the country.

On this occasion, Zargham Eshaq Khan, Managing Director NESPAK, hoisted the national flag amid Independence Day drill performed by NESPAK security guards and national anthem was played. Speaking on the occasion, MD NESPAK expressed one’s love for the country and its importance. In the end, MD NESPAK cut a cake along with senior officials to mark the celebration.

