Consulate General of Pakistan in Dubai marks Independence Day

DUBAI: The Consulate General of Pakistan in Dubai hosted a flag-hoisting ceremony Thursday to mark the 79th anniversary of Pakistan’s Independence Day with national pride and enthusiasm. A large number of Pakistani community members attended the event.

Messages from the President, Prime Minister, and Deputy Prime Minister of Pakistan were read out on the occasion.

Hussain Muhammad, Consul General of Pakistan in Dubai, warmly welcomed the community members and extended heartfelt congratulations on the auspicious day.

The Consul General paid tribute to Pakistan’s resilience and unity in the face of recent external aggression, highlighting the successes in Marka-e-Haq and Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos as historic milestones. He described these achievements as shining examples of Pakistan’s professional excellence and unwavering national resolve.

He urged the Pakistani diaspora to continue playing a constructive role in the development of both the UAE and Pakistan, commending their contributions to the prosperity of the host country and their support for the homeland.

Expressing gratitude to the UAE government, the Consul General acknowledged their support for the grand Pakistan Independence Day celebrations organized by Emirates Loves Pakistan in collaboration with the Pakistan Association Dubai at Expo City Dubai on 10 August 2025.

The ceremony also included performances of national songs by students of the Pakistan Education Academy Dubai and a quiz competition.