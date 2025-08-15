BML 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
BOP 14.26 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.64%)
CNERGY 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.84%)
CPHL 87.99 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.79%)
DCL 12.55 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.97%)
DGKC 185.19 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.04%)
FCCL 50.21 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.82%)
FFL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.51%)
GCIL 26.42 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.61%)
HUBC 160.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.84 (-1.13%)
KEL 5.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.1%)
KOSM 6.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.93%)
LOTCHEM 21.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.64%)
MLCF 85.98 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.37%)
NBP 145.93 Increased By ▲ 4.16 (2.93%)
PAEL 42.47 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.85%)
PIAHCLA 20.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.29%)
PIBTL 10.44 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.48%)
POWER 14.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.06%)
PPL 183.34 Decreased By ▼ -3.96 (-2.11%)
PREMA 38.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.44%)
PRL 32.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.41%)
PTC 23.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.6%)
SNGP 118.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.71%)
SSGC 41.92 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.65%)
TELE 7.59 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 9.79 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.66%)
TREET 22.58 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.4%)
TRG 56.40 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.25%)
WTL 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
BR100 14,994 Decreased By -41 (-0.27%)
BR30 42,391 Decreased By -130.9 (-0.31%)
KSE100 146,529 Decreased By -476 (-0.32%)
KSE30 44,855 Decreased By -156.3 (-0.35%)
Aug 15, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-08-15

Credit rating upgradation: Business bodies laud Moody’s decision

Recorder Report Published August 15, 2025 Updated August 15, 2025 06:12am

KARACHI: Leading business organisations in Pakistan, including the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), the Businessmen Forum, and the North Karachi Association of Trade and Industry (NKATI), have welcomed Moody’s decision of upgrading credit rating for Pakistan, calling it a highly positive development for the country’s economic future.

The Moody’s has upgraded Pakistan’s credit rating from CAA2 to CAA1, citing improvements in the country’s financial stability and its performance under the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme. Business leaders believe the move will significantly enhance investor confidence and help Pakistan secure financing from global markets at lower interest rates.

Muhammad Aman Paracha, Vice President of the FPCCI, termed the upgrade as a promising sign for Pakistan's economic recovery.

“The economy is now moving in a positive direction. Business and consumer confidence is gradually improving. However, it is essential to bring the interest rate down to single digits to make credit more accessible and encourage new investments,” he said.

Paracha added that while Pakistan’s rating remains in the “C” category – far from its former “B+” rating – the nation has successfully moved out of the critical “F” zone.

“There was a time when Pakistan was close to bankruptcy, and our diplomatic relations with countries like China and the U.S. were strained. Today, the situation is visibly improving,” he stated.

Former FPCCI Vice President and central leader of the Businessmen Forum, Abdul Rashid Abro, also welcomed the upgrade and noted that international institutions are now showing greater confidence in Pakistan.

“Ongoing reforms are being acknowledged globally. The recent trade agreement with the United States has opened new opportunities for Pakistani exports,” he added.

Abro further stated that a combination of factors, including increased tariffs on Indian goods, the Pakistan-U.S. trade deal, and positive global financial reports, is expected to provide strong support for Pakistan’s economic revival.

President of NKATI, Faisal Maiz Khan, also hailed Moody’s upgrade as a milestone for Pakistan’s economy.

“This report reflects the improving economic conditions of the country, and the efforts of Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir and the current government deserve appreciation,” he said.

He added that Moody’s improved outlook will raise the credibility of Pakistan's letters of credit (LCs) and bank guarantees, and enhance the value of Sukuk bonds, which will help attract both local and foreign investment.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Pakistan Economy FPCCI business community Moody’s Caa1 rating Pakistan credit rating

Comments

200 characters

Credit rating upgradation: Business bodies laud Moody’s decision

MoF gives the conditional go-ahead

Spun yarn varieties: New customs’ values on imports notified

FED related cases: FBR allows direct ATIR appeals

FBR procurement plan: IHC-ordered automated IT refund system missing

Civil, military leaderships hail victory over India

Supreme Court Rules, 2025: SC invites suggestions and feedback

EPBD Wealth Perception Index: Pakistan’s top 40 conglomerates listed

SBP Governor advocates economic resilience, reforms

USA tariff opens up new pharma export avenues

Five cops martyred, eight wounded in KP attacks

Read more stories