Alhamra marks 78th Independence Day with patriotic splendor

Safdar Rasheed Published August 15, 2025

LAHORE: The Lahore Arts Council, Alhamra, celebrated Pakistan’s 78th Independence Day with great patriotic zeal and a profound spirit of national pride. The day began with heartfelt prayers for the country’s progress and prosperity.

Chairman Alhamra, Razi Ahmad, led the flag-hoisting ceremony in rainy weather, followed by an uplifting band performance. The event drew a large public gathering, echoing with resounding chants of “Pakistan Zindabad!” A solemn salute was offered to the martyrs of the nation, honouring their ultimate sacrifices for the country’s freedom.

Addressing the audience in Hall No-1, Chairman Razi Ahmad paid glowing tribute to the ancestors of the nation: “Our elders sacrificed everything to bless us with the gift of independence, sparing no effort or sacrifice to achieve this goal. Today, Alhamra is carrying the grandeur of our beloved homeland to every corner of the world.”

He further acknowledged the unwavering commitment of the Punjab Government, particularly the Information & Culture Department, in advancing Alhamra’s mission. “The Alhamra team is serving with full dedication, ensuring excellence in every initiative,” he remarked.

An Exhibition of National Pride, adding an artistic dimension to the celebrations, Alhamra inaugurated the special exhibition “Pakistan Hamesha Zindabad”. The display featured artworks from talented artists who used their creative brilliance to pay tribute to the leaders of the Pakistan Movement. Each piece vividly reflected the spirit of sacrifice, resilience, and unity that shaped the nation. Visitors were deeply moved, with many describing the exhibition as a powerful reminder of the values that underpin Pakistan’s identity.

The festivities also included an Independence Walk, where citizens joined in large numbers, pledging once again to devote themselves to the service of the country and its people.

Senior officials, including Deputy Director Admin Umair Hassan, Deputy Director Muhammad Azam, Deputy Director Muhammad Arif, along with Alhamra staff, were present to mark the occasion.

