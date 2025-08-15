BML 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
Aug 15, 2025
Editorials

Challenge of cancer treatment, prevention

Published August 15, 2025

EDITORIAL: Recently, Pakistan has launched two significant public health partnership initiatives aimed at tackling cancer prevention and treatment.

First, just a few days ago, the Federal Ministry of Health signed an agreement with the World Health Organisation (WHO) to participate in the Global Platform for Access to Child Cancer. This programme is designed to improve the availability and accessibility of lifesaving treatments for children battling cancer.

With approximately 8,000 children diagnosed each year, this collaboration is expected to make a profound difference in the lives of young patients and their families.

In addition, the Gates Foundation has announced plans to begin rolling out cervical cancer vaccinations next month. According to a senior official from the Foundation’s Gender Equity Division, the initial phase will target girls aged 9 to 11, with the eventual goal of extending the vaccine to older girls and women.

Access to both cancer treatment and prevention remains a critical challenge in many parts of the world, particularly in developing countries like Pakistan, where the cost of treatment can be prohibitively high for most families.

In many low- and middle-income countries, the lack of affordable healthcare is one of the leading reasons behind the significantly lower cancer survival rates. In Pakistan, for instance, the current survival rate for children with cancer stands at just 30 percent, far below the 80 percent survival rate found in high-income countries.

However, the federal Ministry of Health has expressed hope that by 2030, the survival rate for children in Pakistan could rise to 60 percent. That though is possible only if access to quality treatment becomes more widespread and affordable.

Our participation in the Global Platform for Access to Child Cancer represents a vital opportunity for thousands of families who would otherwise be unable to afford such treatments. While providing free medicines is an essential step, it’s equally crucial to raise public awareness about these resources. Effective communication is needed so that families in need can fully benefit from the available support.

Turning to the second initiative, the HPV vaccine has already been successfully introduced in 25 African countries with the support of Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance — a public-private global health partnership. This initiative has saved millions of lives by preventing cervical cancer, a disease that disproportionately affects women in low- and middle-income countries.

Undoubtedly, the HPV vaccine is one of the most effective methods for reducing cervical cancer incidence; it should be integrated into Pakistan’s national vaccination programme, focusing initially on girls and young women.

The success of HPV vaccination, along with the provision of quality-assured, free medicines — procured and distributed by UNICEF — could dramatically increase the survival rate of children diagnosed with cancer.

The successful implementation of similar initiatives in other parts of the world highlights the potential impact of collaborative efforts between governments, international organisations, and health initiatives to combat preventable diseases. By replicating these programmes, Pakistan could make significant progress in cancer prevention and treatment, saving thousands of lives.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Pakistan WHO UNICEF Ministry of Health cancer treatment

