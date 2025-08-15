‘The return to divine reality’

This is apropos a letter to the Editor from this writer carried by the newspaper yesterday. In recent quantum research, it has been revealed that particles do not exist in any fixed form until they are observed. This is the infamous “observer effect.” In simple terms: the universe appears because we are conscious of it.

One physicist said, “You are not inside space-time. Space-time is inside you.” Let that settle. The planets, stars, galaxies—all appear as phenomena within the field of our individual consciousness.

The body is not separate from the cosmos. It is a living interface. And every cell within our body — over 30 trillion of them—contains the entire genetic code of the human being, making us holographic by design. The entire story of humanity is encoded in DNA in every part of us.

Further strengthening this narrative is the scientific discovery that human DNA emits scalar waves — energy pulses capable of traveling faster than light, crossing the cosmos without resistance, and returning with intact information. These waves, born of our conscious field, can metaphorically touch the moon and return in an instant.

There is no delay, no degradation. Just presence, movement, and return — like divine will. “My command is but a single word: Be. And it is.” (Surah Al-Qamar 54:50). This is not science fiction. This is science validating scripture.

