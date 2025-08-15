BML 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
KPT, PNSC and PQ mark Independence Day with zeal

Published August 15, 2025

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) Hospital, Pakistan National Shipping Corporation (PNSC), and Port Qasim Authority (PQA) marked Pakistan’s 78th Independence Day with spirited ceremonies highlighting national pride, unity, and community engagement.

At KPT Hospital, Brigadier Muhammad Younis, General Manager Administration, led the celebrations with Chief Medical Officer Dr. Azam Ali Khowaja, medical staff, and administrators.

Brig Younis toured the hospital, visiting patients in various wards — with a special stop at the children’s ward — where gifts and sweets were distributed. He also planted a sapling on the hospital premises as a symbol of growth and sustainability, and lauded the hospital’s arrangements. “The 14th of August is more than just a date — it is a symbol of the Pakistani nation’s resilience, courage, and unwavering commitment to freedom,” he remarked.

Meanwhile, PNSC commenced its celebration with the recitation from the Holy Quran, followed by the national flag hoisting led by Chairman Sultan Ahmed and CEO Syed Jarar Haider Kazmi. They were joined by the Chief Financial Officer, Executive Directors, officers, and staff. The event featured an address by the Chairman, a cake-cutting ceremony, and prayers for the nation’s stability and progress. The CEO also planted a sapling within the premises, and sweets were distributed among participants, reaffirming their dedication to the national cause.

The Port Qasim Authority also celebrated Independence Day with full zeal. The event featured a tree plantation drive and a boat rally to mark the occasion. A cake-cutting ceremony was also held, attended by officers and employees, reflecting the organization’s enthusiasm for the national celebration.

All three institutions emphasized the day’s significance not only as a commemoration of independence but as a reaffirmation of their commitment to national service, environmental stewardship, and community well-being.

KPT, PNSC and PQ mark Independence Day with zeal

