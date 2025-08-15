BML 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
BOP 14.26 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.64%)
CNERGY 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.84%)
CPHL 87.99 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.79%)
DCL 12.55 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.97%)
DGKC 185.19 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.04%)
FCCL 50.21 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.82%)
FFL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.51%)
GCIL 26.42 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.61%)
HUBC 160.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.84 (-1.13%)
KEL 5.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.1%)
KOSM 6.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.93%)
LOTCHEM 21.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.64%)
MLCF 85.98 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.37%)
NBP 145.93 Increased By ▲ 4.16 (2.93%)
PAEL 42.47 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.85%)
PIAHCLA 20.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.29%)
PIBTL 10.44 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.48%)
POWER 14.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.06%)
PPL 183.34 Decreased By ▼ -3.96 (-2.11%)
PREMA 38.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.44%)
PRL 32.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.41%)
PTC 23.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.6%)
SNGP 118.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.71%)
SSGC 41.92 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.65%)
TELE 7.59 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 9.79 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.66%)
TREET 22.58 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.4%)
TRG 56.40 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.25%)
WTL 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
BR100 14,994 Decreased By -41 (-0.27%)
BR30 42,391 Decreased By -130.9 (-0.31%)
KSE100 146,529 Decreased By -476 (-0.32%)
KSE30 44,855 Decreased By -156.3 (-0.35%)
Aug 15, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-08-15

Sindh PA celebrates Independence Day

Anwar Khan Published August 15, 2025 Updated August 15, 2025 07:10am

KARACHI: In a display of unity and inclusion, the Sindh Assembly on Thursday celebrated Pakistan’s 78th Independence Day with a symbolic session at its historic old building, bringing together lawmakers, special students, and guests.

The day began with Speaker Syed Owais Qadir Shah hoisting the national flag, followed by special prayers for the country’s security, progress, and prosperity.

The ceremony was attended by Deputy Speaker Anthony Naveed, Provincial Home Minister Zia Ul Hassan Lanjar, Leader of the Opposition Ali Khurshidi, ministers, women and minority representatives, and members from all political parties.

Special students from the Ida Rieu Welfare Association were given seats in the members’ chairs. Abid Ali, a differently-abled student, read out an Independence Day resolution from Braille, seconded by Asma Zahoor, Tauseef Ahmed, and Hans Raj.

The resolution paid tribute to the armed forces, praised the success of Operation Bunyan Mursus — described as the “Battle of Truth”— and commended Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for enhancing Pakistan’s image through diplomacy. It called on the youth to stand as a united front in service of the nation.

The House unanimously adopted the resolution, greeting the students with standing ovations and desk-thumping.

Tauseef Ahmed recalled the night of May 7, when the Pakistan Air Force “brought down six enemy aircraft in minutes” and the army “held the Line of Control with their blood.” He called Operation Bunyan Mursus a decisive chapter in the spirit of the Pakistan Resolution.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Pakistan Sindh Assembly Independence Day of Pakistan

Comments

200 characters

Sindh PA celebrates Independence Day

MoF gives the conditional go-ahead

Spun yarn varieties: New customs’ values on imports notified

FED related cases: FBR allows direct ATIR appeals

FBR procurement plan: IHC-ordered automated IT refund system missing

Civil, military leaderships hail victory over India

Supreme Court Rules, 2025: SC invites suggestions and feedback

EPBD Wealth Perception Index: Pakistan’s top 40 conglomerates listed

SBP Governor advocates economic resilience, reforms

USA tariff opens up new pharma export avenues

Five cops martyred, eight wounded in KP attacks

Read more stories