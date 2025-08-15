Sindh PA celebrates Independence Day

KARACHI: In a display of unity and inclusion, the Sindh Assembly on Thursday celebrated Pakistan’s 78th Independence Day with a symbolic session at its historic old building, bringing together lawmakers, special students, and guests.

The day began with Speaker Syed Owais Qadir Shah hoisting the national flag, followed by special prayers for the country’s security, progress, and prosperity.

The ceremony was attended by Deputy Speaker Anthony Naveed, Provincial Home Minister Zia Ul Hassan Lanjar, Leader of the Opposition Ali Khurshidi, ministers, women and minority representatives, and members from all political parties.

Special students from the Ida Rieu Welfare Association were given seats in the members’ chairs. Abid Ali, a differently-abled student, read out an Independence Day resolution from Braille, seconded by Asma Zahoor, Tauseef Ahmed, and Hans Raj.

The resolution paid tribute to the armed forces, praised the success of Operation Bunyan Mursus — described as the “Battle of Truth”— and commended Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for enhancing Pakistan’s image through diplomacy. It called on the youth to stand as a united front in service of the nation.

The House unanimously adopted the resolution, greeting the students with standing ovations and desk-thumping.

Tauseef Ahmed recalled the night of May 7, when the Pakistan Air Force “brought down six enemy aircraft in minutes” and the army “held the Line of Control with their blood.” He called Operation Bunyan Mursus a decisive chapter in the spirit of the Pakistan Resolution.

