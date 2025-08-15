BML 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
Pakistan Print 2025-08-15

Independence Day: Fatima Fertilizer ignites patriotic fervour thru ‘Dil Se Sarsabz Milli Naghma’ Competition

Press Release Published August 15, 2025 Updated August 15, 2025 07:11am

KARACHI: In a heartfelt celebration of Pakistan’s Independence Day, Fatima Fertilizer brought together the power of music and national pride through its first-ever ‘Dil Se Sarsabz’ Milli Naghma Competition, held in Islamabad.

The campaign invited individuals from across the country to record and share their renditions of classic patriotic songs on TikTok using the hashtag #DilSeSarsabz.

From hundreds of digital entries, ten finalists were shortlisted to perform live in front of a distinguished jury panel at the grand event. The legendary singer and music producer Haroon Rashid joined as a juror, lending his expert judgment to select the top three winners.

The event was attended by senior leadership of Fatima Fertilizer, including Rabel Sadozai, Director of Marketing and Sales, and Asad Murad, Chief Operating Officer, who lauded the participants and shared their thoughts on the campaign’s success.

The first prize was awarded to Tahir Ali Khan from Chakwal for an emotionally moving performance, the second prize winner was Shumaila Fareedon from Islamabad, and Mehtab Ali Talpur from Khairpur secured the third position. In addition, the top three most engaging TikTok entries received exciting surprise gifts, recognizing their digital creativity and audience engagement.

Fatima Fertilizer Independence Day of Pakistan Dil Se Sarsabz

