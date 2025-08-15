Pakistan Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka celebrates country’s National Day

OSAKA (Japan): The Pakistan Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka marked the country’s National Day with a vibrant blend of cultural performances, elegant fashion, and a clear message about Pakistan’s economic and creative potential.

Beginning on August 13 and concluding on August 16, the festivities have engaged visitors in a spirited celebration of Pakistan’s National Day.

Leading Pakistan’s participation at this important global platform, Haroon Akhtar Khan, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Industries & Production, headed a delegation to Expo 2025 Osaka.

Accompanied by Abdul Hameed, Ambassador of Pakistan to Japan and Section Commissioner General for Expo 2025, the delegation was warmly welcomed by Hisayuki Fujii, State Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan; Koji Haneda, Commissioner General; and Hiroyuki Ishige, Secretary General of the Japan Association for the 2025 World Expo.

The official national day ceremony on August 14 at the National Day Hall “Ray Garden” was a proud moment for Pakistan’s presence at Expo 2025. Guests and dignitaries gathered as the national flag was raised and the anthem played, setting a dignified tone for the day.

