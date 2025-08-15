Tara Group hosts Independence Day celebrations

BML 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
Published 15 Aug, 2025 05:47am

LAHORE: In connection with the 78th Independence Day of Pakistan, a vibrant and patriotic ceremony was held at the Tara Group Head Office. The event featured an Independence Day rally, followed by a cake cutting ceremony to commemorate the occasion. Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Khalid Hameed, Chairman of Tara Group, extended heartfelt congratulations to the nation and offered prayers for Pakistan’s continued peace, prosperity, and sovereignty.

Dr. Hameed paid tribute to the Pakistan Armed Forces for their resolute defence during Operation Bunyan-al-Marsus, stating, the nation salutes our brave defenders who raised the flag of honor against the cowardly enemy. Executive Group Director Ch. Maqsood Ahmed, in his remarks reiterated Tara Group’s pledge to actively contribute to the nation’s growth and defense.

On this Independence Day, we reaffirm our commitment to standing united for the progress and prestige of our beloved country, he said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

