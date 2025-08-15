Lahore Parking Company being digitalized

LAHORE: The Punjab government has decided to digitalize Lahore Parking Company (LePARK). PITB will prepare all the software mechanism and planning regarding daily correspondence in LePARK by doing it through e-fast system and officers and employees will be logged in to work on e-fast.

PITB sources said the government of the Punjab has directed further training of staff. E-fast is considered an environment-friendly and secure system that can be used to complete office correspondence anytime, anywhere. After the implementation of the e-fast system, manual files and correspondence will be eliminated.

The Punjab Chief Secretary has made the use of e-fast mandatory for all institutions and departments.

Lahore Parking Company is a subsidiary of Metropolitan Corporation Lahore, established to solve the existing parking problems of the city and to improve the existing parking system.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025