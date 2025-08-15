BML 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
BOP 14.26 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.64%)
CNERGY 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.84%)
CPHL 87.99 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.79%)
DCL 12.55 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.97%)
DGKC 185.19 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.04%)
FCCL 50.21 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.82%)
FFL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.51%)
GCIL 26.42 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.61%)
HUBC 160.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.84 (-1.13%)
KEL 5.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.1%)
KOSM 6.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.93%)
LOTCHEM 21.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.64%)
MLCF 85.98 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.37%)
NBP 145.93 Increased By ▲ 4.16 (2.93%)
PAEL 42.47 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.85%)
PIAHCLA 20.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.29%)
PIBTL 10.44 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.48%)
POWER 14.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.06%)
PPL 183.34 Decreased By ▼ -3.96 (-2.11%)
PREMA 38.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.44%)
PRL 32.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.41%)
PTC 23.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.6%)
SNGP 118.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.71%)
SSGC 41.92 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.65%)
TELE 7.59 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 9.79 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.66%)
TREET 22.58 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.4%)
TRG 56.40 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.25%)
WTL 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
BR100 14,994 Decreased By -41 (-0.27%)
BR30 42,391 Decreased By -130.9 (-0.31%)
KSE100 146,529 Decreased By -476 (-0.32%)
KSE30 44,855 Decreased By -156.3 (-0.35%)
Aug 15, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-08-15

Govt urged to launch ‘clean’ agri loan framework

Zahid Baig Published 15 Aug, 2025 05:47am

LAHORE: Agriculture Republic, a think tank, has called upon the government to launch a clean agricultural loan framework in Pakistan for the agricultural sector with higher credit limits, disaster protection and safeguards against value chain losses.

Punjab’s landmark Kissan Card initiative is a welcoming step, but our farmers should not be trapped in cycles of debt because of weather events or market manipulations, said the Co-founder of the Agriculture Republic, Aamer Hayat Bhandara, while talking to Business Recorder on Thursday.

Aamer also welcomed the government of Punjab’s landmark step in clearing the province’s Rs 675 billion wheat procurement debt. This move ends more than three decades of accumulated liabilities and saves approximately Rs 250 million per day in interest payments.

“This historic achievement demonstrates fiscal discipline and a commitment to farmers’ livelihoods,” Bhandara said.

“Now is the time to turn this financial breathing space into meaningful agricultural reforms, especially for crops like wheat, sesame, rice, cotton and maize that are the backbone of Punjab’s food security and rural economy.”

Recent unseasonal rains have damaged standing crops. Sesame has suffered pod losses. Rice is threatened by excessive water. Maize is at risk from quality and quantity issues with rain at harvest. Wheat farmers are still recovering from last season’s heat and price shocks. The latest Agriculture Census highlights the sector’s fragility with small and fragmented holdings, low mechanisation rates and high climate sensitivity, said Bhandara, a progressive farmer and agricultural policy advocate.

He urged the government to expand its targeted farmer support window from the current 12.5 acres to at least 20 to 25 acres. This will ensure that medium-scale farmers, who are equally vulnerable to climate shocks and market volatility, are not excluded from relief measures.

On the agricultural marketing side, Bhandara criticised the outdated and inequitable system in which processors and input companies often shift all risks to farmers while rarely sharing profits during favourable market conditions. “This approach drains rural economies and undermines long-term productivity and even support coming from the state and governments,” he warned. He stressed that accountability across the entire agricultural value chain is essential to protect farmers, increase government revenues and ease the burden on consumers through fair pricing.

He further emphasised the need for small-scale storage facilities at every Union Council, developed in partnership with large industry players. “The cost and responsibility of drying and storage cannot be passed entirely to farmers.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Aamer Hayat Bhandara agri loan

Comments

200 characters

Govt urged to launch ‘clean’ agri loan framework

MoF gives the conditional go-ahead

Spun yarn varieties: New customs’ values on imports notified

FED related cases: FBR allows direct ATIR appeals

FBR procurement plan: IHC-ordered automated IT refund system missing

Civil, military leaderships hail victory over India

Supreme Court Rules, 2025: SC invites suggestions and feedback

EPBD Wealth Perception Index: Pakistan’s top 40 conglomerates listed

SBP Governor advocates economic resilience, reforms

USA tariff opens up new pharma export avenues

Five cops martyred, eight wounded in KP attacks

Read more stories