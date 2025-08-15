Independence Day celebrations and Chehlum processions: 9,500 policemen deployed across capital: IGP

ISLAMABAD: Inspector General of Police (IGP) on Thursday said that a total of 9,500 police personnel have been deployed across the federal capital to ensure security during Independence Day celebrations and Chehlum processions.

Speaking to reporters at the central Imambargah in Sector G-6, the IGP said a comprehensive security plan has been put in place for the Chehlum procession, based on insights and experiences from the past five years. He said that 5,000 officers and personnel have been specifically assigned to safeguard the procession.

“All divisional Deputy Inspectors General (DIGs), Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs), Superintendents of Police (SPs), and female officers are actively on duty,” the IGP stated. Sniper commandos have been deployed on rooftops along the procession route, and a strict ban has been imposed on the use of private drones in the area.

He further said that special units from the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD), police, and Rangers are positioned at the front and rear of the procession. To ensure rapid response to any untoward incident, 16 Quick Response Force (QRF) teams from the Rangers, 29 QRF teams from the CTD, and 16 elite police vehicles have been stationed strategically.

He said that a comprehensive digital surveillance system with modern cameras is active throughout the city. The Safe City project and mobile control rooms are fully operational and playing an effective role, he said.

Highlighting additional security measures for August 14, he said more than 9,500 personnel have been deployed across the capital to maintain law and order during Independence Day events.

He also informed that police have carried out multiple search operations throughout Islamabad and completed seven rounds of sweeping along the Chehlum procession route. To facilitate public movement, the number of entry points to the procession has been increased.

“The objective of all these arrangements is to provide maximum convenience and ensure the safety of citizens during Chehlum,” the IGP concluded.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025