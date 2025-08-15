BML 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
Print 2025-08-15

Eighteen hosts lively golf tournament on Independence Day

Recorder Report Published 15 Aug, 2025 05:47am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Independence Day was celebrated in style as Eighteen, the country’s elite housing community, hosted a lively golf tournament that brought together top golfers, rising talent, and the club members for a day of spirited competition. Sponsored by Mövenpick Hotel Centaurus Islamabad and Reliance Golf, the event blended sporting excellence with national pride.

Adding to the excitement, Pakistan’s tennis icon Aisam-ul-Haq was also present on the occasion, congratulating winners and sharing words of encouragement with participants.

Players took to The Club at Eighteen’s stunning course early in the morning right after a prestigious flag raising ceremony, displaying skill across all categories. Honors of the day went to the Stroke Play Gross category, where Usman Javed CH claimed the top spot, followed by Saeed-ud-Din and Syed Amjad Mustafa.

In the Stroke Play Net category, Ahmed Mustafa Farukh emerged as the winner, with Nadeem Ahmed Jamil in second place and Sher Ali Khan in third.

The Best Senior title went to Riazatullah Bhatti, The Longest Drive title went to Usman Javed Ch and The Closest to pin title went to Brig Obaid UR Rehman (R).

Independence Day Golf Tournament EIGHTEEN

