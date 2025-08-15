BML 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
BOP 14.26 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.64%)
CNERGY 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.84%)
CPHL 87.99 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.79%)
DCL 12.55 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.97%)
DGKC 185.19 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.04%)
FCCL 50.21 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.82%)
FFL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.51%)
GCIL 26.42 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.61%)
HUBC 160.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.84 (-1.13%)
KEL 5.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.1%)
KOSM 6.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.93%)
LOTCHEM 21.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.64%)
MLCF 85.98 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.37%)
NBP 145.93 Increased By ▲ 4.16 (2.93%)
PAEL 42.47 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.85%)
PIAHCLA 20.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.29%)
PIBTL 10.44 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.48%)
POWER 14.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.06%)
PPL 183.34 Decreased By ▼ -3.96 (-2.11%)
PREMA 38.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.44%)
PRL 32.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.41%)
PTC 23.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.6%)
SNGP 118.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.71%)
SSGC 41.92 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.65%)
TELE 7.59 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 9.79 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.66%)
TREET 22.58 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.4%)
TRG 56.40 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.25%)
WTL 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
BR100 14,994 Decreased By -41 (-0.27%)
BR30 42,391 Decreased By -130.9 (-0.31%)
KSE100 146,529 Decreased By -476 (-0.32%)
KSE30 44,855 Decreased By -156.3 (-0.35%)
Pakistan

Independence Day: Armed Forces’ Chiefs convey congratulations to nation

Nuzhat Nazar Published 15 Aug, 2025 05:47am

RAWALPINDI: The Chiefs of Pakistan’s Armed Forces have conveyed heartfelt congratulations to the nation on the country’s 78th Independence Day, celebrating the enduring spirit of unity, resilience, and commitment to a shared vision for a brighter future.

In a joint message, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, Chief of Army Staff; General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee; Admiral Naveed Ashraf, Chief of the Naval Staff; and Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmad Babar Sidhu, Chief of the Air Staff, paid homage to the founding fathers of Pakistan, led by Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, whose vision, courage, and sacrifices paved the way for independence.

The Armed Forces’ deep reverence for the nation’s visionaries, statesmen, and soldiers, reaffirmed their unwavering commitment to safeguard Pakistan’s sovereignty, uphold the Constitution, and protect national values. The military leadership reiterated that the bond between the people and the Armed Forces remains the cornerstone of the country’s strength.

Calling on the nation to uphold the ideals of Faith, Unity, and Discipline, the Armed Forces urged collective efforts toward peace, progress, and unity to realise the dream of a resilient, prosperous, and progressive Pakistan.

