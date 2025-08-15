Independence Day: Armed Forces’ Chiefs convey congratulations to nation

RAWALPINDI: The Chiefs of Pakistan’s Armed Forces have conveyed heartfelt congratulations to the nation on the country’s 78th Independence Day, celebrating the enduring spirit of unity, resilience, and commitment to a shared vision for a brighter future.

In a joint message, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, Chief of Army Staff; General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee; Admiral Naveed Ashraf, Chief of the Naval Staff; and Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmad Babar Sidhu, Chief of the Air Staff, paid homage to the founding fathers of Pakistan, led by Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, whose vision, courage, and sacrifices paved the way for independence.

The Armed Forces’ deep reverence for the nation’s visionaries, statesmen, and soldiers, reaffirmed their unwavering commitment to safeguard Pakistan’s sovereignty, uphold the Constitution, and protect national values. The military leadership reiterated that the bond between the people and the Armed Forces remains the cornerstone of the country’s strength.

Calling on the nation to uphold the ideals of Faith, Unity, and Discipline, the Armed Forces urged collective efforts toward peace, progress, and unity to realise the dream of a resilient, prosperous, and progressive Pakistan.

