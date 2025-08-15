Sri Lankan shares end lower

COLOMBO: Sri Lankan shares fell on Thursday, as losses in industrials offset gains in real estate and IT stocks.

The CSE All-Share index settled down 0.23% at 19,928.67, snapping a five-day winning streak.

Tess Agro PLC and Colombo City Holdings PLC were the top percentage losers on the CSE All-Share index, falling 8.3% and 6.8%, respectively.

Trading volume on the index rose to 267.3 million shares from 136.4 million in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover rose to 7.07 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($23.49 million) from 4.47 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data. Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 89 million rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth 7.01 billion rupees, the data showed.