India BPCL buys 10m barrels of US oil

NEW DELHI: India’s state-run Bharat Petroleum Corp has awarded a five-month tender for 10 million barrels of US oil to European trader Glencore, two people with knowledge of the matter said, aiding India’s efforts to deepen energy ties with Washington.

Under the deal, Glencore will deliver 2 million barrels of WTI Midland crude per month from November to March to the Indian refiner, the sources said, doubling the volume BPCL imported under its previous tender.

Indian refiners and traders do not comment on oil trade issues citing confidentiality.