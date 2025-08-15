BML 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
Opinion Print 2025-08-15

PARTLY FACETIOUS: A constitution is a living document

Anjum Ibrahim Published August 15, 2025 Updated August 15, 2025 07:48am

“I would like to petition…”

“Constitutional petition or…”

“I am not sure – with all the amendments recently approved by parliament and one being drafted as we speak I thought I would wait till all the amendments are in, before I pick up a copy of the constitution and…”

“A constitution is a living document, not one that cannot be changed – all it needs is a two third majority…”

“I get it, and that is not subject to Forms 45 and…”

“Shut up now – it’s been a year and a half, so 30 percent of the tenure is over and you are still harping on a dead issue.”

“Right, reminds me of what our very Honourable Current President said in 2008: an accord is not a sacred document per se, so we can equate a constitution with an accord, changeable and…”

“I would shut up if I were you. Anyway I would like to file a petition. And before I go into details I would like to share some background information. The Indian Supreme Court has ordered the Delhi authorities to relocate all stray dogs to shelters within 8 weeks and the animal rights advocates are up in arms.”

“Right and I bet the animal rights groups have denounced the…”

“Yes and this is in spite of the fact that there are more than 3.7 million reported dog bite cases in India and 54 suspected deaths in 2024, in Delhi alone there have been 26,334 reported dog bite cases and…and…wait India accounts for 36 percent of global rabies deaths and…”

“We don’t have this data do we?”

“Well the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics has received a technical assistance from the IMF which began last month and will be completed by June 2026 so why don’t we wait before we request data cause as the Fund said there are important shortcomings…”

“Don’t be facetious but you know this is not controversial right so file a petition.”

“I go back to my earlier question – is it a matter for the constitutional court or the Chief Justice-led Supreme Court.”

“It’s not controversial so anyone, but you know there is one difference between the Indian case and ours. In India the animal rights group is local in our case I heard it’s some embassy or the other that filed a petition and got a stay order which explains the rising number of strays…”

“Is it a donor country or a country with…”

“Dear Lord!”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

