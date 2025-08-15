BML 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
Pakistan Print 2025-08-15

CJP hoists national flag at SC

Terence J Sigamony Published 15 Aug, 2025 05:47am

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan Yahya Afridi hoisted national flag in a ceremony held at the Supreme Court on Thursday to mark the 78th Independence Day of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

The judges of the apex court, the Registrar, officers, and staff attended the ceremony, which commenced with the recitation of the holy Quran, followed by the national anthem.

The chief justice celebrated the occasion with children from SOS Villages Peshawar and Islamabad, engaging with them warmly and distributing gifts as a gesture of goodwill and solidarity.

In his Independence Day message, he said; “As we celebrate the 78th Independence Day of our beloved homeland, I extend my heartfelt felicitations to the entire legal fraternity and the people of Pakistan. This day is a solemn reminder of the vision, sacrifices and unwavering determination of our forefathers, who dreamt of a sovereign nation where justice, equality and the rule of law would prevail.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

