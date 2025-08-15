Independence Day: Victory against India amplifies spirit: Azma

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Information and Culture, Azma Bokhari, in her special message on Independence Day, emphasised that August 14 reminds us of the immense sacrifices, martyrdoms, and mass migrations that led to the priceless blessing of freedom.

She stated that this day calls for gratitude to Almighty Allah and a renewed commitment to national unity.

Commenting on recent national achievements, the minister noted that the resounding success of Operation Bunyan Al Marsoos has invigorated this Independence Day celebrations with a new sense of pride, courage, and determination.

Azma Bokhari urged citizens to celebrate Independence Day with full passion and patriotic fervour, but also to show utmost respect for the national flag. “Our flag is our identity’’.

