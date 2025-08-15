Triumph of Marka-e-Haq celebrated: Pakistan shines on military and diplomatic fronts: Dar

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister (DPM) Ishaq Dar said Pakistan celebrates the triumph of Marka-e-Haq, where Pakistan excelled on both military and diplomatic fronts.

“Our principled and robust response to India’s unlawful actions secured a moral and political victory, reaffirming our unwavering commitment to our security. Through military preparedness, diplomatic finesse, and national unity, we have demonstrated our resolve to safeguard sovereignty while upholding global peace,” he remarked.

“Over the past 78 years, Pakistan has made remarkable strides. From a robust agricultural base to thriving IT exports, from hosting global events to transformative infrastructure projects, our nation has advanced dynamically in science, technology, and economic development. These achievements reflect our commitment to a brighter future and our meaningful contributions to global peace”.

On the joyous occasion of 78th Independence Day, DPM Dar extended his warmest greetings to the people of Pakistan and compatriots worldwide. Today, we honour the visionary leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and the countless sacrifices of the Pakistan Movement’s workers, whose unwavering resolve secured our homeland. He said guided by unity, faith, and discipline, Pakistan stands tall as a resilient nation of over 250 million people, proud of our shared heritage and collective strength.

The Kashmir cause remains just, the rights of the Kashmiri people inalienable, and Pakistan’s support for their struggle unshakable until justice prevails.

As we commemorate this day, Dar said let us renew our dedication to a stronger, more secure, and prosperous Pakistan. Freedom is not merely inherited; it is earned and preserved through responsibility, discipline, and unity. Our greatest strength lies in the unity that forged our nation and in our collective resolve to uphold democracy, peace, and justice. Pakistan is not just a land; it is an enduring idea, a sacred promise, and a shared duty, he stressed.

