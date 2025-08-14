BML 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
BOP 14.26 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.64%)
CNERGY 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.84%)
CPHL 87.99 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.79%)
DCL 12.55 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.97%)
DGKC 185.19 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.04%)
FCCL 50.21 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.82%)
FFL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.51%)
GCIL 26.42 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.61%)
HUBC 160.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.84 (-1.13%)
KEL 5.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.1%)
KOSM 6.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.93%)
LOTCHEM 21.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.64%)
MLCF 85.98 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.37%)
NBP 145.93 Increased By ▲ 4.16 (2.93%)
PAEL 42.47 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.85%)
PIAHCLA 20.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.29%)
PIBTL 10.44 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.48%)
POWER 14.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.06%)
PPL 183.34 Decreased By ▼ -3.96 (-2.11%)
PREMA 38.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.44%)
PRL 32.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.41%)
PTC 23.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.6%)
SNGP 118.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.71%)
SSGC 41.92 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.65%)
TELE 7.59 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 9.79 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.66%)
TREET 22.58 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.4%)
TRG 56.40 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.25%)
WTL 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
BR100 14,994 Decreased By -41 (-0.27%)
BR30 42,391 Decreased By -130.9 (-0.31%)
KSE100 146,529 Decreased By -476 (-0.32%)
KSE30 44,855 Decreased By -156.3 (-0.35%)
Aug 14, 2025
Markets

Japan rubber futures end lower on weaker Tokyo equities, stronger yen

Reuters Published 14 Aug, 2025

TOKYO: Japanese rubber futures dropped more than 2% on Thursday, pressured by lacklustre Tokyo equities and a stronger yen, though expectations of steady domestic demand helped limit the decline.

The Osaka Exchange (OSE) rubber contract for January delivery ended down 7.2 yen, or 2.2%, at 317.2 yen ($2.16) per kg.

The rubber contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) for January delivery fell 230 yuan to settle at 15,635 yuan ($2,179) per metric ton.

Japan’s Nikkei share average fell 1.45%, pulling back from a record high scaled in the previous session, on concerns over a potential shift in Bank of Japan policy and a stronger yen.

“Rubber prices have been following the Japanese equities market this week, particularly stocks related to domestic consumption,” said Jiong Gu, an analyst at Yutaka Trusty Securities, adding that the strong yen was also a selling factor.

Japan rubber futures track oil higher

Still, the losses were capped as inventory drawdowns were steady in July, raising views of strong domestic demand, he said.

The yen traded at 146.53 against the U.S. dollar, compared with around 147.93 yen during the Asian trade late on Wednesday.

A stronger currency makes yen-denominated assets less affordable to overseas buyers.

The dollar weakened to a two-week low against a basket of major peers on shifting expectations of U.S. rate cuts, with comments from the U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent also sparking some wagers on an outsized 50 basis point cut.

The front-month rubber contract on Singapore Exchange’s SICOM platform for September delivery last traded at 168.3 U.S. cents per kg, down 0.6%.

