European shares hit two-week high as investors gauge earnings, economic data

European shares edged higher to touch a two-week high on Thursday, as investors assessed corporate earnings and economic data.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.2%, as of 0710 GMT, while the UK’s blue-chip FTSE 100 fell 0.2%.

Britain’s economy grew by a faster-than-expected 0.3% in the second quarter, official figures showed. Economists polled by Reuters, as well as the Bank of England, had forecast a 0.1% growth for the April-June period.

Global stocks have rallied recently, driven by firming bets of a U.S. interest rate cut next month, leading to record highs on Wall Street.

Among individual stocks, Embracer slumped 24.1% and was the top laggard on the STOXX 600 index after the gaming company’s first-quarter operating profit missed estimates.

Carlsberg fell 4.8% after the Danish brewer missed half-year profit and volume forecasts, and said it did not expect any improvement in the consumer environment for the remaining year.