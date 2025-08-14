CDA removes ROW charges for IT infrastructure, fiberization projects

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has approved the request for non-collection of Right-of-Way (ROW) charges for development/installation of IT and IT related infrastructure/fiberization.

In a notification, the CDA said that the approval was made in the light of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s directive.

Meanwhile, Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima termed this development a “game changer for Pakistan’s broadband situation”.

“It has begun! No more barriers to internet expansion!

CDA has removed the right of way charges; next we it’ll be major federal entities. Portal already in place!“ she wrote on X.