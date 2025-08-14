BML 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
BOP 14.26 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.64%)
CNERGY 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.84%)
CPHL 87.99 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.79%)
DCL 12.55 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.97%)
DGKC 185.19 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.04%)
FCCL 50.21 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.82%)
FFL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.51%)
GCIL 26.42 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.61%)
HUBC 160.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.84 (-1.13%)
KEL 5.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.1%)
KOSM 6.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.93%)
LOTCHEM 21.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.64%)
MLCF 85.98 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.37%)
NBP 145.93 Increased By ▲ 4.16 (2.93%)
PAEL 42.47 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.85%)
PIAHCLA 20.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.29%)
PIBTL 10.44 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.48%)
POWER 14.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.06%)
PPL 183.34 Decreased By ▼ -3.96 (-2.11%)
PREMA 38.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.44%)
PRL 32.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.41%)
PTC 23.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.6%)
SNGP 118.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.71%)
SSGC 41.92 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.65%)
TELE 7.59 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 9.79 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.66%)
TREET 22.58 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.4%)
TRG 56.40 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.25%)
WTL 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
BR100 14,994 Decreased By -41 (-0.27%)
BR30 42,391 Decreased By -130.9 (-0.31%)
KSE100 146,529 Decreased By -476 (-0.32%)
KSE30 44,855 Decreased By -156.3 (-0.35%)
Aug 14, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

CDA removes ROW charges for IT infrastructure, fiberization projects

BR Web Desk Published 14 Aug, 2025 11:23am

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has approved the request for non-collection of Right-of-Way (ROW) charges for development/installation of IT and IT related infrastructure/fiberization.

In a notification, the CDA said that the approval was made in the light of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s directive.

Meanwhile, Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima termed this development a “game changer for Pakistan’s broadband situation”.

“It has begun! No more barriers to internet expansion!

CDA has removed the right of way charges; next we it’ll be major federal entities. Portal already in place!“ she wrote on X.

Capital Development Authority CDA internet

Comments

200 characters

CDA removes ROW charges for IT infrastructure, fiberization projects

SBP speaks well of economic situation

Local, forex issuer and senior unsecured: Moody’s upgrades debt ratings to ‘Caa1’

Pakistan to create new force in military to supervise missiles

Used cars’ import: Auto industry rallies against govt plan

ECC approves industrial estate development at PSM land

Pakistan tenders to buy 200,000 metric tons of sugar, traders say

Oil climbs on supply risks; weak fundamentals weigh

PM invites parties to join hands for country’s stability

Independence Day today

Read more stories