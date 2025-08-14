BML 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
BOP 14.26 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.64%)
CNERGY 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.84%)
CPHL 87.99 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.79%)
DCL 12.55 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.97%)
DGKC 185.19 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.04%)
FCCL 50.21 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.82%)
FFL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.51%)
GCIL 26.42 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.61%)
HUBC 160.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.84 (-1.13%)
KEL 5.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.1%)
KOSM 6.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.93%)
LOTCHEM 21.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.64%)
MLCF 85.98 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.37%)
NBP 145.93 Increased By ▲ 4.16 (2.93%)
PAEL 42.47 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.85%)
PIAHCLA 20.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.29%)
PIBTL 10.44 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.48%)
POWER 14.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.06%)
PPL 183.34 Decreased By ▼ -3.96 (-2.11%)
PREMA 38.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.44%)
PRL 32.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.41%)
PTC 23.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.6%)
SNGP 118.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.71%)
SSGC 41.92 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.65%)
TELE 7.59 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 9.79 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.66%)
TREET 22.58 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.4%)
TRG 56.40 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.25%)
WTL 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
BR100 14,994 Decreased By -41 (-0.27%)
BR30 42,391 Decreased By -130.9 (-0.31%)
KSE100 146,529 Decreased By -476 (-0.32%)
KSE30 44,855 Decreased By -156.3 (-0.35%)
Aug 14, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Copper prices mixed as market awaits China data, supply woes offer support

Reuters Published 14 Aug, 2025 11:19am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Copper prices were range-bound on Thursday as traders awaited key economic data from top consumer China, while supply disruptions and a lowered production forecast helped support market sentiment.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was up 0.31% at $9,833 per metric ton by 0221 GMT, while the most-traded copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange eased 0.11% to 79,250 yuan ($11,052.23) a ton.

The copper market is awaiting critical data from China due on Friday, with retail sales, industrial production, and fixed asset investment expected to show signs of improvement despite trade concerns, according to analysts from ANZ.

At the same time, recent supply-side issues are providing some support to prices, with Codelco’s El Teniente copper operation suspending underground mining following a tunnel collapse that could see operations halted for months, ANZ said.

Adani Enterprises Ltd has applied for its new major copper smelter in India to be listed on the LME. Copperlisted for storage in LME-registered warehouses can be delivered against copper futures traded on the exchange.

The smelter has an annual production capacity of 500,000 metric tons, the world’s biggest single-location plant of its type.

Meanwhile, Chile’s state copper commission has lowered its forecast for the country’s copper production growth in 2025 to 1.5% year-on-year, down from the 3% estimate it made in May.

The slide in forecast growth was attributed to a decline in June production at mines operated by major mining companies, including BHP, Anglo American, and Glencore.

Among other London metals, aluminium edged 0.08% higher to $2,618 a ton, nickel strengthened 0.33% to $15,315, lead gained 0.13% to $1,990.5, tin nudged 0.06% higher to $33,750, and zinc climbed 0.11% to $2,832.

SHFE aluminium dipped 0.36% to 20,720 yuan, nickel eased 0.19% to 122,520 yuan, lead decreased 0.65% to 16,815 yuan, tin fell 0.28% to 269,390 yuan, and zinc lost 0.49% to 22,560 yuan.

Copper Copper prices LME copper copper market Copper export Copper imports

Comments

200 characters

Copper prices mixed as market awaits China data, supply woes offer support

SBP speaks well of economic situation

Local, forex issuer and senior unsecured: Moody’s upgrades debt ratings to ‘Caa1’

Pakistan to create new force in military to supervise missiles

CDA removes ROW charges for IT infrastructure, fiberization projects

Used cars’ import: Auto industry rallies against govt plan

ECC approves industrial estate development at PSM land

Pakistan tenders to buy 200,000 metric tons of sugar, traders say

Oil climbs on supply risks; weak fundamentals weigh

PM invites parties to join hands for country’s stability

Independence Day today

Read more stories