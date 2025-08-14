BML 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
BOP 14.26 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.64%)
CNERGY 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.84%)
CPHL 87.99 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.79%)
DCL 12.55 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.97%)
DGKC 185.19 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.04%)
FCCL 50.21 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.82%)
FFL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.51%)
GCIL 26.42 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.61%)
HUBC 160.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.84 (-1.13%)
KEL 5.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.1%)
KOSM 6.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.93%)
LOTCHEM 21.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.64%)
MLCF 85.98 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.37%)
NBP 145.93 Increased By ▲ 4.16 (2.93%)
PAEL 42.47 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.85%)
PIAHCLA 20.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.29%)
PIBTL 10.44 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.48%)
POWER 14.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.06%)
PPL 183.34 Decreased By ▼ -3.96 (-2.11%)
PREMA 38.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.44%)
PRL 32.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.41%)
PTC 23.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.6%)
SNGP 118.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.71%)
SSGC 41.92 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.65%)
TELE 7.59 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 9.79 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.66%)
TREET 22.58 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.4%)
TRG 56.40 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.25%)
WTL 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
BR100 14,994 Decreased By -41 (-0.27%)
BR30 42,391 Decreased By -130.9 (-0.31%)
KSE100 146,529 Decreased By -476 (-0.32%)
KSE30 44,855 Decreased By -156.3 (-0.35%)
India’s Muthoot Finance surges to all-time high on hopes of stronger growth

Reuters Published 14 Aug, 2025 10:52am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Shares of India’s Muthoot Finance jumped as much as 11.5% to hit an all-time high on Thursday after robust loan growth cemented investor confidence in the company’s ability to sustain industry-leading growth.

Muthoot’s shares looked set to gain the most since June 2020, and were last up at a record 2,760.80 rupees.

On Wednesday, it reported a bigger-than-expected 90% surge in first-quarter profit, aided by a 42% jump in loan assets under management as prices of the precious metal soared.

Jefferies analysts raised Muthoot’s fiscal 2026 earnings per share estimates by nearly a fifth, citing stronger loan growth and lower credit costs.

Analysts at Nuvama said Muthoot’s earnings were “substantially better than peers,” adding that company is confident of maintaining growth.

Muthoot Finance shares were trading up 10.2% as of 9:54 a.m. IST and were the top percentage gainer on the Nifty Financial Services index.

At least two analysts upgraded their rating on the “buy” rated stock, while 10 raised their price target, according to data compiled by LSEG.

The stock is up about 30% so far this year, outperforming rival IIFL Finance’s 9% rise, but trails Manappuram Finance’s 40% jump.

