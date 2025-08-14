BML 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
Pakistan tenders to buy 200,000 metric tons of sugar, traders say

Reuters Published 14 Aug, 2025 10:38am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

HAMBURG: Pakistan’s state agency the Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) has issued a new international tender to purchase 200,000 metric tons of white refined sugar, European traders said on Thursday.

The deadline for submission of price offers is August 21.

The TCP is believed to have purchased about 55,000 tons of white sugar in a previous international tender seeking up to 100,000 tons which closed this week, European traders said on Wednesday.

Pakistan buys about 55,000 tons white sugar in tender, traders say

Pakistan’s government has approved plans to import 500,000 tons of sugar to help to maintain price stability after retail sugar prices in the country rose sharply.

The TCP’s new tender seeks price offers for fine, small and medium grade sugar all for arrival in Pakistan by October 31.

Pakistan Sugar TCP sugar sector Trading Corporation of Pakistan sugar import Sugar prices

