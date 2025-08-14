Pakistan tenders to buy 200,000 metric tons of sugar, traders say

HAMBURG: Pakistan’s state agency the Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) has issued a new international tender to purchase 200,000 metric tons of white refined sugar, European traders said on Thursday.

The deadline for submission of price offers is August 21.

The TCP is believed to have purchased about 55,000 tons of white sugar in a previous international tender seeking up to 100,000 tons which closed this week, European traders said on Wednesday.

Pakistan’s government has approved plans to import 500,000 tons of sugar to help to maintain price stability after retail sugar prices in the country rose sharply.

The TCP’s new tender seeks price offers for fine, small and medium grade sugar all for arrival in Pakistan by October 31.