Pakistan Print 2025-08-14

Child Protection Institute marks Independence Day with zeal

Press Release Published 14 Aug, 2025 06:07am

ISLAMABAD: The Child Protection Institute (CPI) celebrated Pakistan’s 78th Independence Day on Wednesday with fervour, joy, and a strong message of unity, equality, and hope for the future, said a press release.

The event brought together children residing at the Institute, staff members, and the management for a day filled with national spirit and meaningful reflections.

The celebration began with the children waving national flags and singing popular national songs that echoed through the halls of the Institute. Their voices carried a mix of pride and excitement, setting the tone for the day. This was followed by a cake-cutting ceremony to mark the occasion, symbolizing unity and shared happiness.

To engage the young participants in Pakistan’s history, CPI staff held a short quiz on the creation of Pakistan. The children eagerly answered the questions. They also explained the meaning of the national flag’s colours, noting that green represents the Muslim majority, white symbolizes the rights of religious minorities, and the crescent and star signify progress and light.

Speaking to the gathering, the children shared their vision for the country they call home. They expressed their desire for a Pakistan free from poverty and hunger, where every child has access to quality education and opportunities to grow. “We want a Pakistan where no child goes to bed hungry and where schools welcome every child,” one participant said, earning applause from others.

Director General of CPI, Rabeea Hadi, addressed the children with an inspiring message about the struggles endured during the creation of Pakistan. She spoke about the vision of a country founded on Islamic principles of justice, equality, and compassion. “Pakistan was not created without sacrifice,” she reminded them. “It was built on the dream of a place where every citizen is treated equally, without any difference of colour, caste, or religion — as Islam teaches us. This is the principle we must follow here in the Institute and in our lives.”

Hadi encouraged the children to dream big and work hard toward achieving their goals despite challenges. “You may face difficulties, but never let them stop you. Hold onto your dreams with determination, and remember that you are the future of this country,” she said.

The event concluded with a renewed sense of pride among the children, who left with small flags in hand and hope in their hearts.

