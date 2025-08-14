BML 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
Pakistan Print 2025-08-14

Alkhidmat Karachi celebrates Independence Day

Recorder Report Published 14 Aug, 2025 06:07am

KARACHI: Alkhidmat Karachi celebrated Pakistan’s 78th Independence Day with a lively ceremony at its head office on Wednesday.

The event featured a flag-hoisting ceremony and the cutting of a cake adorned in national colors. During the celebrations, CEO Naveed Ali Baig highlighted the sacrifices made by the Muslims of the subcontinent for the creation of Pakistan and the importance of their unwavering determination.

He noted that despite strong opposition from the Congress party at the time, the Muslims remained committed to their cause. He emphasized the need for every Pakistani to contribute to the nation's progress and the implementation of an Islamic system.

The ceremony concluded with the hoisting of the national flag, the cutting of the cake, and the planting of a sapling, all symbolizing unity and hope for the future. Badges and national flags were distributed among the staff as a gesture of celebration and patriotism.

