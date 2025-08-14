Designated banks’ branches to collect Haj applications tomorrow

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Wednesday announced that bank branches of designated banks to remain open on Saturday for the collection of Haj applications from intending pilgrims of Haj 2026.

In order to facilitate the collection of Haj applications from intending pilgrims of Haj 2026, the SBP on the request of Ministry of Religious Affairs & Interfaith Harmony has directed 14 designated banks to keep their concerned branches open from 9:00 am to 2:30 pm on Saturday, August 16, 2025 throughout the country.

