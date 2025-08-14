Ties with Pakistan, India remain unchanged: US

WASHINGTON: Washington’s relationship with Pakistan and India remains unchanged, US State Department Spokesperson Tammy Bruce said during a media briefing on Wednesday, adding that the American diplomats are committed to both nations.

Her remarks came while she was questioned about Pakistan Army Chief Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir’s recent visit to the United States.

Speaking at the State Department news briefing, Tammy Bruce stated that Washington’s relationship with “both nations remains unchanged" and that “the diplomats are committed to both countries."

“There was immediate concern and immediate movement with the Vice President, the President, and the Secretary of State… to stop the attacks and bring the parties together,” she said.

She described the episode as a textbook example of US diplomatic intervention, adding that America’s top leaders worked “to stop that potential catastrophe” and create space for an enduring resolution.

Bruce emphasized that Washington’s ties with Islamabad and New Delhi are “as they have been, which is good,” crediting Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s approach of open communication with both governments.

“Our diplomats are committed to both nations,” she said, noting that cooperation continues across multiple areas, including counter-terrorism.

The briefing came a day after Pakistan and the US reaffirmed their joint commitment to fighting terrorism during the latest round of the Pakistan–US Counterterrorism Dialogue in Islamabad.